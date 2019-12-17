The "Cigarettes in the Czech Republic 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cigarettes in Czech Republic 2019 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Czech tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

The legitimate market for cigarettes has been in decline for several years. However, there were some signs of stabilization in 2014 and 2015, volumes are predicted to decrease again in 2018. The black market has been in decline since 2006. PMI dominates the market although volume share continues to decrease, reaching 45% in 2018.

Scope

Since 1990 consumption has fluctuated between 23,500 and 16,670 million pieces, with decreases registered since 2016

Filter cigarettes have accounted for at least 95% of legitimate volumes since 1995

PMI volume share has decreased by 34.2% since 2000 to 2018

an estimated 26% of the population are smokers, with 35% of males being the dominant demographic.

Reasons to buy

Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market. Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning.

The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market. This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes prime intelligence for marketers. Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. Market Size

3. Market Structure

4. Manufacturers Brands

5. Taxation Retail

5.1. Taxation

5.2. Retail Prices

6. The Smoking Population

7. Production Trade

7.1. Production

7.2. Imports

7.3. Exports

8. Operating Constraints

8.1. Advertising Restrictions

8.2. Health Warnings/ Labeling Requirements

8.3. Other Restrictions

9. Prospects &Forecasts

Companies Mentioned

BAT

Imperial Tobacco

Phillip Morris,Japan Tobacco International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9cmxjc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191217005705/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900