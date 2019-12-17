The global potassium nitrate market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191217005504/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global potassium nitrate market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nitrogen fertilizers promote plant growth and increase land quality and crop yield. It also enhances the uptake of cations such as potassium, calcium, and magnesium and increases the stress-resistance of plants. Similarly, potassium nitrate-based fertilizers provide a good source of potassium and nitrogen, which are crucial for the healthy growth of plants. Potassium nitrate-based fertilizers also improve root growth and increase drought tolerance in plants. Owing to many such benefits, potassium and nitrogen fertilizers are gaining popularity among end-users, which is driving the growth of the global potassium nitrate market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30322

As per Technavio, the increasing popularity of biofungicides will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Potassium Nitrate Market: Increasing Popularity of Biofungicides

Biofungicides contain beneficial microorganisms such as specialized fungi and bacteria, which attack and control pathogens and keep plants free from various diseases. They are considered as a viable substitute for synthetic fungicides as they are environmentally friendly. Biofungicides also exhibit minimal or no toxicity towards humans and other animals and are more stable than chemical pesticides. Many such benefits offered by biofungicides are increasing their popularity among end-users. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global potassium nitrate market during the forecast period.

"Rising blasting and drilling applications in mining and rapid industrialization in BRICS will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Potassium Nitrate Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global potassium nitrate marketbyend-users (agriculture, general industries, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growth of the food and beverage industry led by changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income of consumers in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191217005504/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/