Internet Marketing Company: Major Auto Insurance Claim Mistakes And How To Avoid Them

Admitting fault . A driver recognizing that he is guilty before the police have the sentence is a major mistake. It is even worse when admitting in front of the other driver and police officers. Drivers should let the experts decide who is guilty. Some drivers may think they are guilty, but in fact, the other driver was speeding, or crossed the wrong lane or took a wrong turn. Admitting guilt will make the other driver file a claim and invalidate any further opposition. Even when found guilty, drivers should let their insurance companies negotiate.

Not taking photos after the accidents . Photos can represent solid evidence for future claims. Take clear photos of the car involved, weather, street conditions and areas around the accident. Criminalists can extract sufficient info from photos, like the speed and direction of a car. Plus, if there are no tire marks on the road, this may suggest that a driver was speeding.

Forgetting to call the police . Even if the accident seems minor, drivers should always call the police. If they plan to make a claim, the insurer will ask for a police report. Without it, the claim is likely to be denied.

Not gathering sufficient relevant info . It is extremely important to gather as much evidence as possible. Get eyewitness accounts, police reports, look for surveillance cameras nearby and ask for video records. Also, bring medical bills and car repair receipts. Having sufficient info will help the company settle the case faster

"Solving a claim as fast as possible is something all drivers want. But being hasty and negligent leaves room for a huge number of mistakes", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

