Web Presence: David Lougee of Silver City NM Supports Positive Coaching

Experienced educator, David Lougee of Silver City, New Mexico, believes youth coaches have the opportunity to make a difference when using the right methods

SILVER CITY, NEW MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / When kids join a youth sports team, they are looking to make some friends, have fun, and have someone they can look up to. Some kids have parents who aren't supportive; other kids have parents who put pressure on them to perform well, making playing stressful. In a time where poor sportsmanship and aggression are standard on the field, kids need a coach to change the sports culture.

With more than 25 years of experience in education, David Lougee of Silver City, New Mexico urges others to consider positive coaching. The concept is relatively new, but research shows it has profound effects on the confidence, skills, and attitude of the players. When the goal of winning is balanced with the goal of teaching life lessons and skills, children can focus on improving their technique and working as a team. The game will subsequently improve on its own.

Many coaches are volunteers or parents, most with little to no training on how to teach and encourage children. They add unnecessary pressure to succeed, offer technical advice at the wrong times, reward bad behavior, and make children afraid to make mistakes. Instead of being angry when a child makes a mistake, David Lougee of Silver City, New Mexico encourages parents and coaches to help the children brush it off and move forward to the next play.

Offering criticism after the game instead of during will help children think with a clear mind about their performance. It all goes back to the age-old saying; it's not what you say, it's how you say it. Criticism is helpful when delivered in a helpful way. Coaching is no easy task. In fact, it is quite complicated. Positive coaching requires adults to closely monitor each child's emotional state, offering advice only when they are not checked out or drained.

David Lougee of Silver City New Mexico suggests providing praise along with the critiques of how to do better. It's not about playing the best kids all the time so you win; it's about developing all the kids on the team so they can grow up to be confident, good people. New coaches have the chance to change this competitive, stressful culture and turn it into something amazing. Kids will remember you for their entire lives. What do you want to be remembered for?

About David Lougee:

David Lougee has worked as an administrator, teacher, and coach across the United States. His diverse portfolio makes it easy to recognize his broad skill set, which has led to his success today.

David Lougee of Silver City, New Mexico plans to pursue his dream of leading a progressive school district as superintendent, where individualized student achievement and academic success promotes well-rounded and life-long student learners. He firmly believes all students can learn when provided with instruction that meets their individual needs.

In his spare time, David Lougee pursues his passion for the outdoors. He enjoys fly fishing, camping, and traveling with his wife. They share two sons and grandsons.

