Growing penetration of e-commerce channels will drive the trampoline market growth during the forecast period. Online stores aid consumers in tracking and procuring orders with convenience. In addition, the supply chain management of online stores is highly cost-effective as it significantly minimizes the costs associated with market intermediaries. This also helps the online stores to offer trampolines at a low price, in turn, increasing the demand for trampolines through the online channel. Furthermore, vendors such as JumpSport, Plum Products, Springfree Trampoline, and UpperBounce have partnered with multiple online retailers across various regions for distributing their products. This will further aid the vendors in enhancing their customer base, in turn, driving the growth of the trampoline market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advent of smart trampolines will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Trampoline Market: Advent of Smart Trampolines

Vendors are increasingly focusing on boosting the use of trampolines from just being recreational equipment to an interactive and learning equipment. This has resulted in the advent of smart trampolines such as Springfree, developed by Springfree Trampoline. These trampolines are built with four sensors on the mat that can be connected to a tablet through Bluetooth. The sensors help the users in improving coordination and creative thinking skills while exercising. Some other key features offered by the smart trampolines include leaderboards, Kid-safe technology, water and climate resistance. Thus, the growing adoption of smart trampolines will further drive the trampoline market growth during the forecast period.

"Increasing use of trampolines in gyms, a growing number of trampoline parks, and the advent of springless trampolines will boost the market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Trampoline Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global trampoline marketby distribution channel (offline and online), product (round trampolines, rectangular and square trampoline, and others), and end-user (commercial and individual) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

North America led the trampoline market share in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, respectively. Factors such as the presence of a large number of trampoline manufacturers offering a wide range of products and growing disposable income in the US, Canada, and Mexico are expected to increase the adoption of trampolines in the region.

