

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Tuesday but managed to end the day modestly higher. With the uptick on the day, the major averages once again reached new record closing highs.



The major averages finished the day slightly above the unchanged line. The Dow edged up 31.27 points or 0.1 percent to 28,267.16, the Nasdaq inched up 9.13 points or 0.1 percent to 8,823.36 and the S&P 500 crept up 1.07 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 3,192.52.



The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make any significant moves as they wait to determine the next catalyst that will drive the markets.



With a phase one U.S.-China trade deal nearing the finishing line and the Federal Reserve likely on hold for the foreseeable future, investors will need to find new sources of inspiration.



In the meantime, traders seemed reluctant to cash in on recent strength in the markets amid the release of a batch of upbeat U.S. economic data.



Before the start of trading, the Commerce Department released a report showing a bigger than expected spike in housing starts in the month of November.



The report said housing starts surged up by 3.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.365 million in November from a revised October estimate of 1.323 million.



Economists had expected housing starts to jump by 2.4 percent to a rate of 1.345 million from the 1.314 million originally reported for the previous month.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, also climbed by 1.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.482 million in November from a rate of 1.461 million in October.



The continued increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected building permits to slump by 3.5 percent to a rate of 1.410 million.



A separate report from the Fed showed U.S. industrial production rebounded by more than expected in the month of November.



The report said industrial production jumped by 1.1 percent in November after tumbling by a revised 0.9 percent in October.



Economists had expected industrial production to climb by 0.8 percent compared to the 0.8 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.



Reports on weekly jobless claims, existing home sales, and personal income and spending may also attract attention in the coming days.



Nonetheless, overall trading activity may remain somewhat subdued ahead of the Christmas holidays and the end of the year.



Sector News



Most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves, although considerable strength was visible among natural gas stocks.



The NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index surged up by 2.1 percent, adding to the 3.2 percent jump seen on Monday to reach its best closing level in well over a month.



The continued strength among natural gas stocks came despite a decrease by the price of the commodity, as natural gas for January delivery slid $0.022 or 0.9 percent to $2.319 per million BTUs.



Steel, retail and banking stocks also saw some strength on the day, while tobacco stocks gave back ground after moving notably higher in the previous session.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index surged up by 1.3 percent.



Meanwhile, European stocks gave back some ground following recent strength. The German DAX Index slid by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.1 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing initial strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by less than a basis point to 1.889 percent after hitting a low of 1.856 percent.



Looking Ahead



Trading activity on Wednesday may remain somewhat subdued, with a lack of major U.S. economic data likely to keep some traders on the sidelines.



