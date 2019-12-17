

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to tumbled 12.3 percent on year after dropping 14.8 percent in October. Exports are called lower by an annual 8.8 percent after sliding 9.2 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 350.0 billion following the 17.3 billion surplus a month earlier.



New Zealand will provide Q3 numbers for current account, with forecasts suggesting a deficit of NZ$6.318 billion following the NZ$1.106 billion shortfall in the three months prior. The GDP ratio is expected to hold steady at -3.4 percent.



Australia will see November results for skilled vacancies and for the Westpac leading economic index. In October, skilled vacancies were down 0.9 percent on month, while the economic index dipped 0.07 percent.



The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.25 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX