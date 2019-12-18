Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2019) - Lodge Resources Inc. (CSE: LDG) ("Lodge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release of November 26, 2019, that the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement of 6,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at $0.20 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,200,000.

The Company has issued an aggregate of 102,150 common shares ("Finder's Shares") to eligible finders, being 6% of the number of Shares sold to purchasers introduced by the finders.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day in accordance with applicable securities legislation ending on April 18, 2020. The Shares are also subject to a voluntary six months hold from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds received from the Offering will be used for the Company's acquisition of 1132144 British Columbia Ltd., the parent company of Lower 48 Resources (Idaho) LLC, which has an option to acquire the Lemhi Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho, USA.

One director of the Company participated in the Offering and acquired 125,000 Common Shares. Such participation constituted a "related party transaction" within Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance to the insiders is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Common Shares issued to, or the consideration paid by such persons, did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About the Company:

The Company is a mineral exploration company currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Comstock Property, located in the Nicola Mining District, British Columbia.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.lodgeresourcesinc.com or contact Howard Milne, CEO of Lodge, at (604) 377-8994, email hdmcap@shaw.ca.

