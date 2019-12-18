Technavio has been monitoring the global cross-border e-commerce logistics market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 30.79 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Service (Transportation, Warehousing, and Others), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The increasing penetration of mobile computing devices and the adoption of blockchain technology in the logistics market are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Several e-commerce vendors are developing mobile compatible applications due to the growing penetration of mobile devices and preference for shopping through smartphone shopping apps. These mobile compatible applications are expected to transform the customer shopping experience with features such as ease of payment, comfort and convenience. Moreover, vendors obtain information about their customers through these apps, which helps them in providing a tailored shopping experience through targeted advertising to achieve customer loyalty and customer retention. Therefore, the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices is leading to an increase in online orders which, in turn, will benefit cross-border e-commerce logistics companies by driving the demand for services such as transportation and warehousing. Thus, the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Companies:

A.P. Møller Mærsk AS

A.P. Møller Mærsk AS is headquartered in Denmark and operates the business under various business segments such as Ocean, Logistics Services, Terminals Towage, and Manufacturing Others. The company offers Cross-border e-commerce logistics solutions.

Aramex International LLC

Aramex International LLC is headquartered in UAE and offers products through the following business units: International express, Freight forwarding, Domestic express, Logistics, and Other operations. The company provides e-commerce solutions.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various segments, namely North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate. The company offers Cross-border e-commerce logistics solutions.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Freight Management and Contract Logistics. The company provides Cross-border e-commerce logistics solutions.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Post eCommerce Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding Freight, Global Forwarding Freight, and Corporate Functions. The company offers Cross-border e-commerce logistics solutions.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

