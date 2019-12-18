SAFEGUARDS | Toys & Juvenile ProductsNO. 185/19

In September 2017, India published Notification No. 26/2015-2020 to set new requirements for the import of toys. That notification contains, inter alia, the following important provisions:

Requiring a certificate that toys conform to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) (items 1 to 7, Table 1) A Certificate of Conformance (CoC) indicating that toys have been tested by a laboratory that is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)

On December 2, 2019, India published Notification No. 33/2015-2020 to amend its import policy on toys. This new Notification contains two important provisions:

Replacing point 2 above with 'sending randomly selected samples from each consignment to an NABL accredited lab for testing to determine clearance for Customs'

Adding new import policy for toys/dolls and other similar recreational products (see Table 1)

The new policy has been effective since December 2, 2019 - the day of its publication in the Indian Gazette.



Highlights of the new amendment and Notification No. 26/2015-2020 of September 1, 2017 are summarized in Table 1.

Notification No. 33/2015-2020, December 2, 2019 amending Notification No. 33/2015-2020 of 1 September 2017

Amendment in Policy Condition No. 2(iii) to Chapter 95 of ITC (HS), 2017-Schedule-1 (Import Policy)*,**,*** Item Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) 1 IS 9873-1 'Safety aspects related to mechanical and physical properties'

2 IS 9873-2 'Flammability' 3 IS 9873-3 'Migration of Certain elements' 4 IS 9873-4 'Swings, slides and similar activities - toys for indoor and outdoor family domestic use'

5 IS 9873-7 'Requirements and test methods for finger paints'

6 IS 9873-9 'Certain phthalates esters in toys and children's products' 7 IS 15644 'Electric toys' *Import policy for toys/dolls etc: Import policy for toys/dolls and other similar recreational goods under any chapter will be governed by BIS standards

**Imported toys require certificate conforming to the above BIS standards

***Randomly selected samples from each consignment will be sent to NABL accredited labs for testing and clearance

Table 1

