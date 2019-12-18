Regulatory News:

bioMérieux (Paris:BIM), a world leader in in vitro diagnostics which develops and manufactures testing solutions (systems, reagents, software, services) mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases, has been selected as a supplier in a tender process by the Fleming Fund, a £265 million UK aid investment to tackle antimicrobial resistance in low- and middle-income countries around the world.

Antimicrobial resistance has been recognized as a public health threat by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to a 2016 study led by the UK government, by 2050, AMR could be responsible for at least 10 million deaths per year worldwide and represent up to $100 trillion of lost global economic output1. The programme was established in response to the 2016 O'Neill report, which called for funding to improve public AMR awareness, drug use and public health surveillance. It represents a critical effort in achieving the resolution of the World Health Assembly (2015), and in realizing the Political Declaration of the High-Level Meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Antimicrobial Resistance (2016).

Specifically, the Fleming Fund seeks to strengthen AMR surveillance systems in low- and middle-income countries through three focus areas:

Support the strengthening of national AMR surveillance systems and laboratories through a grants portfolio designed and managed by Mott MacDonald.

Develop global frameworks and support AMR governance by supporting national action plan development, global guidance and data protocols.

Improve public awareness and global data use by developing health economics, health policy and civil engagement.

"It is a pleasure to work in partnership with bioMérieux to help strengthen health systems and contribute to tackling the threat of antimicrobial resistance around the world. At Mott MacDonald, and within the Fleming Fund, we are passionate about creating solutions through connected thinking and that's exactly what is required to combat AMR strong partnerships and collective action." Andy Leigh, Fleming Fund Programme Director at Mott MacDonald.

"As a world leader in infectious disease diagnostics, bioMérieux has made antimicrobial stewardship one of its priorities. Awareness, education, equipping laboratories with high-quality diagnostic solutions and close surveillance of the results are all essential to combat antimicrobial resistance. We are proud to have been chosen by the Fleming Fund to take part in this important programme, and we are convinced that working together will provide a powerful impetus to help curb this public health threat," said Alexandre Mérieux, CEO of bioMérieux.

World leader in microbiology, bioMérieux has a longstanding commitment to tackling antimicrobial resistance and improving access to diagnostics worldwide. The Company was chosen by the Fleming Fund due to the outstanding performance of its diagnostic solutions, its organizational capacity in the targeted countries and its extensive expertise in training healthcare professionals in microbiology and AMR.

1 Review on Antimicrobial resistance Tackling drug-resistant infections globally: Final report and recommendations

bioMérieux will be locally active in 18 out of the 24 countries2 taking part in the programme. In each of these countries, in Africa and Asia Pacific, over the next three years, the Company will equip one reference clinical laboratory and one veterinary laboratory with the VITEK MSand VITEK 2 systems for pathogen identification and susceptibility testing, and with MYLA software for data processing.

Identification tests make it possible to identify the agent causing an infection and determine effective treatment. Antibiotic susceptibility tests indicate the resistance profile to a panel of antibiotics. Diagnostic tests are instrumental in AMR surveillance as well as for individual patient care. The laboratory analyses will contribute to establishing robust AMR surveillance systems, providing pathogen resistance trends, as well as critical individual patient results, all of which should help develop antibiotic stewardship and improve treatment for patients and contribute to development of effective national AMR policies. Moreover, the data collected by national laboratories will improve the understanding of the scope of the phenomenon of resistance and how it spreads, as well as the geographic areas where antimicrobial resistance poses the greatest risk.

In each of the participating countries, laboratories will be equipped progressively in cooperation with local authorities in charge of agriculture, the environment and health.

ABOUT THE FLEMING FUND

The Fleming Fund is a £265 million UK aid investment to tackle antimicrobial resistance in low- and middle-income countries around the world. The programme is managed by the UK Department of Health and Social Care, in partnership with Mott MacDonald, the Fleming Fund Grant Management Agent.

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for over 55 years, bioMérieux is present in 43 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2018, revenues reached €2.4 billion, with over 90% of international sales.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software, services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. Its diagnostic solutions are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.

Symbol: BIM ISIN Code: FR0013280286

Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP

Corporate website: www.biomerieux.com. Investor website: www.biomerieux-finance.com

2 Bangladesh, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, East Timor, Eswatini, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Laos, Malawi, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

