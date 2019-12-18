Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ESMG ISIN: FR0010259150 Ticker-Symbol: I7G 
Tradegate
17.12.19
20:55 Uhr
80,95 Euro
+0,60
+0,75 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
IPSEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IPSEN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,75
80,70
17.12.
80,65
81,05
07:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IPSEN
IPSEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IPSEN SA80,95+0,75 %