For Immediate Release Chinese Mobile Version of Soccer Manager 2020 Now Available on App Store and Google Play (Hong Kong, ?17?December 2019) - One of China's top 100 internet companies with a tri-core "Video+" business focus, V1 Group Limited ("V1 Group" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 00082.HK), today announced that Soccer Manager 2020 ("??????"), an official soccer management mobile game from the Soccer Manager series, has been released by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Beijing Crazy Sports Management Company Limited ("Crazy Sports"), which is now available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The game is the official Chinese version of the latest Soccer Manager 2020. Overseas, the game has been fully released and was recommended by App Store and Google Play in 22 countries around the world. The game is now Top 5 of the Hong Kong App Store's Sports Games category, and is Top 100 in the overall game ranking. The latest release is the 16th edition of the Soccer Manager series. Its preceding version, Soccer Manager 2019, was highly recommended by App Store and Google Play in more than 200 countries and has accumulated more than 40 million players globally. More than one million Chinese players are playing on the authorised official Chinese version. The soccer management mobile game features a vast database where players can identify and choose their own team members from more than 200 thousand soccer stars from over 800 clubs in 33 countries. The database is linked to the Soccer Wiki website to achieve real-time updates. On the pitch, players can arrange their own formations and adapt different strategies concurrently to get a complete match experience. The size of Soccer Manager 2020 is less than 90MB, meaning that it takes up only a relatively small portion of mobile storage. The game can be downloaded for free, so that players can start playing without prior payment. As the game's distributor, Crazy Sports not only introduced the official Soccer Manager into the country, but also created the full Chinese version tailor-made for the Chinese market, such that even leisure and new players can enjoy the soccer game. The game is now available for download on App store, TapTap and Crazy Sport's official website. Players can also join in on the conversation on the Soccer Manager 2020 official forum at http://bbs.crazysports.com [1]. - End - About V1 Group Limited Founded in 2005, V1 Group Limited became a listed company on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006 and is the first China online video company to be listed in Hong Kong. The Group has a "Video+" business focus. Supported by 5G technology, it aims to build an ecosystem around news video community, sports video community and video new retail. In 2016, V1 Group successfully transformed from a new media enterprise into an internet-based new economy entity. Leveraging on its diverse business covering the media, connected living, internet financing, advanced internet technology as well as other sectors, the Group has become one of the top 100 internet companies in China. the Company made a full acquisition of Fengkuang Tiyu ("Crazy Sports") in 2018 to accelerate the construction of its "Video+" sports community business model, creating a strong overall revenue growth momentum for the Group. For more information, please visit ir.v1group.com.hk.

