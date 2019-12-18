

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro fell against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The euro dropped to a 2-day low of 121.81 against the yen and a 1-week low of 1.0912 against the franc, from its early highs of 122.16 and 1.0937, respectively.



The single currency fell to 1.1129 against the greenback, 1.6251 against the aussie and 1.4653 against the loonie, off its previous highs of 1.1154, 1.6287 and 1.4681, respectively.



The euro retreated to 1.6955 against the kiwi and 0.8491 against the pound, from its early high of 1.6988 and a 2-week high of 0.8517, respectively.



The next likely support for the euro is seen around 1.09 against the greenback, 118.00 against the yen, 1.07 against the franc, 1.60 against the aussie, 1.44 against the loonie, 0.83 against the pound and 1.66 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX