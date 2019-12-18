

Award ceremony



IEEE Milestone Plaque

KAWASAKI, Japan, Dec 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - The high electron mobility transistor (HEMT) developed by Fujitsu Laboratories has been certified as an IEEE milestone. The technology was developed by the company in 1979 and was recognized for its innovative achievements in improving the performance of radio telescopes and satellite broadcasting receivers.Fujitsu was awarded the IEEE Milestone plaque at a ceremony held on December 18 in Tokyo, Japan.About IEEE and IEEE MilestonesWith over 420,000 members in more than 160 countries, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is the world's largest technical professional society in such fields as electricity, electronics, information and telecommunications. The IEEE Milestone has recognized historic achievements in these areas that have successfully contributed to the development of local communities and industries over the past 25 years.About HEMTThe HEMT is a newly structured transistor that can operate at high speed by creating a two-layer structure that spatially separates the source and travel regions of electrons within the transistor. This feature enables the transistor to receive weak, high-frequency signals with high sensitivity. In 1985, Fujitsu commercialized the HEMT as a microwave semiconductor device product with the world's lowest noise level and it was adopted for the radio telescope at the Nobeyama Radio Observatory (NRO) in Nagano, Japan.The telescope discovered an unknown interstellar molecule one year later in 1986, significantly contributing to the progress of basic science. After being installed in satellite broadcasting receivers around the world, the transistors have become an essential part of various microwave and millimeter-wave devices, such as mobile devices, base stations, GPS receivers, and millimeter-wave radar that prevents collisions between automobiles. Accordingly, the HEMT has been the fundamental technology supporting the information and communications society.About FujitsuFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (Code: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.About Fujitsu LaboratoriesFounded in 1968 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited, Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. is one of the premier research centers in the world. With a global network of laboratories in Japan, China, the United States and Europe, the organization conducts a wide range of basic and applied research in the areas of Next-generation Services, Computer Servers, Networks, Electronic Devices and Advanced Materials. For more information, please see: http://www.fujitsu.com/jp/group/labs/en/.Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd.Devices & Materials LaboratoryE-mail: milestone_hemt@ml.labs.fujitsu.comSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.