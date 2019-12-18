Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873029 ISIN: JP3735400008 Ticker-Symbol: NTT 
Frankfurt
17.12.19
16:21 Uhr
46,440 Euro
+1,730
+3,87 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,790
46,430
08:07
45,690
46,330
08:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NTT
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION46,440+3,87 %