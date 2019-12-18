Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Signs 15-year management service agreement for Ha Long International Cruise Port, Vietnam 18-Dec-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding Plc Signs 15-year management service agreement for Ha Long International Cruise Port, Vietnam Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that it has signed a 15-year management service agreement with Ha Long Sun Limited Liability Company for the Ha Long International Cruise Port ("Port") located in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam. The Port, having recently benefitted from a $44m investment, is the first purpose-built cruise port in Vietnam and is capable of handling the world's largest cruise ships. In 2019 the Port is expected to welcome over 75,000 passengers and it is forecasted to grow to over 100,000 passengers in 2020. Situated within the Sun World Halong Complex, a 226ha entertainment and recreation complex, the Port's modern infrastructure and geographic position close to China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore means it is well placed to become a leading transit port in Asia. Furthermore, the Port is less than 200km away from three international airports, Noi Bai International Airport, Van Don International Airport and Cat Bi International Airport, and with Ha Long Bay benefitting from modern hotel infrastructure, the Port has the potential to become a home port for the region. The Ha Long International Cruise Port is the second port in GPH's portfolio in Asia, a region that has seen high growth in cruise passengers in recent years and has started to attract local and regional investment into cruise port-related assets. Global Ports Holding, CEO Emre Sayin said: "I am delighted that GPH has signed a management service agreement for the Ha Long International Cruise Port. This agreement marks a truly historic moment for Global Ports Holding and marks an important inflection point in our growth aspirations in Asia. The GPH team very much look forward to working with our partner, the cruise lines and the people of the Quang Ninh Province to turn this iconic location into a leading cruise port in the region" CONTACT For investor and analyst For media enquiries: enquiries: Global Ports Holding, Investor Brunswick Group LLP Relations Martin Brown, Investor Azadeh Varzi and Imran Jina Relations Director Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959 687 Email: Email: GPH@brunswickgroup.com martinb@globalportsholding.com Notes to Editors Cruise Vietnam Vietnam is among the top 5 most visited country in Asia by cruise passengers with over 490 calls in 2018 and The Ha Long International Cruise Port is the first purpose-built cruise port in Vietnam, invested by the Ha Long Sun Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary of the Sun Group, one of the largest companies in Vietnam. The Port can host the largest cruise ships in the world and started operations at the end of 2018. Within its first year of operations, it has received over 50 calls and 75 thousand passengers. With over 3,000 km of coastline, pristine beaches, dynamic growing cities, mountainous highlands, and diverse cultural and historic sites, Vietnam's tourism industry continues to rank amongst the fastest growing tourist destinations in the world, serving 15.6 million foreign tourists and 80 million domestic travellers. ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: AGR TIDM: GPH Sequence No.: 36090 EQS News ID: 938747 End of Announcement EQS News Service

