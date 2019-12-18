

PG&E Corp (PCG) reached a Wildfire settlement agreement with California that prohibits the company from seeking rate recovery of certain wildfire-related expenses and capital expenditures totaling $1.625 billion. The settlement requires PG&E to pay $50 million for shareholder-funded system enhancements, specifically on the company's electric transmission and distribution system.



The company reached the settlement with the California Public Utilities Commission or CPUC's Safety Enforcement Division, the Coalition of California Utility Employees, and the Office of the Safety Advocate.



'We remain deeply sorry about the role our equipment had in tragic wildfires in recent years, and we apologize to all those affected..... This settlement agreement underscores our commitment to learning from the past and doing what's right for safety in the future,' said Bill Johnson, CEO and President, PG&E.



PG&E said it has requested that the CPUC approve the settlement on an expedited basis by the end of February 2020.



Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom rejected a bankruptcy reorganization plan submitted by PG&E, saying that the company's proposal didn't comply with terms of a recently passed wildfire liability law. The proposal didn't go far enough to make the company 'positioned to provide safe, reliable and affordable service.'



PG&E had filed for bankruptcy protection in January as it faces up to $30 billion in fire liabilities, including last year's Camp Fire which killed at least 86 people.



Earlier this month, PG&E reached a settlement valued at about $13.5 billion to resolve all remaining wildfire claims, including individual claims, relating to the 2015 Butte Fire, 2016 Ghost Ship Fire, 2017 Northern California Wildfires, and the 2018 Camp Fire pursuant to the terms of PG&E's Plan.



PCG closed Tuesday's regular trading at $10.91, up $1.24 or 12.82 percent. In the after-hours trading, the stock further gained $0.43 or 3.94 percent.



