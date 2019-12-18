

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson Plc. (PSON.L) said Wednesday that its chief executive officer John Fallon plans to retire in 2020. A succession process will consider external and internal candidates.



Separately, Pearson agreed to sell its remaining 25% stake in Penguin Random House to partner Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA for a consideration of about $675 million.



The transaction values the Penguin Random House venture at an enterprise value of $3.67 billion, compared with the $3.55 billion enterprise valuation in 2017 when Pearson sold a 22% stake in the joint venture.



Pearson expects to close the disposal in the first half of 2020 and therefore will have no impact on 2019 results.



Pearson said that it will commence a return of capital to shareholders through a 350 million pounds share buyback in early 2020. Shares repurchased will be cancelled. The remainder of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.



Pearson owns 25% of the Penguin Random House venture which in 2018 reported revenue of $3.703 billion.



