Starr Insurance Companies today announced the appointment of Carsten Nawrath as Aviation Underwriting Manager, leading the build-out of a new aviation insurance operation based in Munich, Germany. The operation will write Aerospace and General Aviation business for clients across Central Europe.

"Mr. Nawrath brings to Starr more than 15 years of insurance experience with a focus on general aviation," says Andy Trundle, Chief Underwriting Officer Aviation, Starr Insurance Companies. "His knowledge and expertise in aviation and in the major risk business will help us to grow our presence in the central European region."

Mr. Nawrath will report directly to Joost Vink, Head of Europe for Starr.

About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr's insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, U.K. and Malta each have an A.M. Best rating of "A" (Excellent). Starr's Lloyd's syndicate has a Standard Poor's rating of "A+" (Strong).

Visit us at www.starrcompanies.com or follow us LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005030/en/

Contacts:

Charlie Armstrong

Vice President, Marketing

charlie.armstrong@starrcompanies.com, 646.758.8308