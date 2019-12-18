Industry's most robust Rooms-as-a-Service offering from a single vendor delivers differentiated meeting experiences, service and support with predictable, transparent costs

Lifesize, a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, today announced a new Rooms-as-a-Service offering, enabling customers to purchase Lifesize's best-in-class video meeting room devices, video conferencing service and support with simplified, predictable pricing and lower upfront costs. Through Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service, available immediately to customers in the U.S. and Europe with more expansive international availability planned for 2020, organisations can rapidly deploy end-to-end video collaboration solutions in meeting rooms for as little as $99 per room per month

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005157/en/

Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service encompasses Lifesize's industry-leading video collaboration meeting room systems, cloud service, maintenance and support under more predictable pricing and with lower upfront costs. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The most successful modern enterprises embrace video collaboration as a primary method of communication across the business. However, organisations have historically taken an incremental approach to video investments due to upfront cost," said Michael Helmbrecht, chief operating officer for Lifesize. "With Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service, we're responding to customers' desire to accelerate video initiatives by making it significantly easier to predict and scale costs as they improve meeting spaces and experiences with video collaboration technology."

Through Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service, customers can get started with and standardise on Lifesize's industry-leading all-in-one meeting room solutions via a simple subscription offering, with meeting room hardware, cloud service, maintenance and support provided for a fixed, predictable price. Customers that choose Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service enjoy 20 to 30 percent lower total cost of ownership in their first two years of service while also preserving budget to invest in other innovation and business growth initiatives.

"In our research findings, we are seeing strong movement by enterprises to cloud-based services to meet their communication needs, compelled by expected benefits like lower upfront costs and manageable, predictable fees," said Craig Durr, senior analyst for Wainhouse Research. "What is admirable about Lifesize's strategy for Rooms-as-a-Service is that it not only aligns video conferencing devices to this operating expense (opex) model, it does so for rooms of all sizes. In addition, there are inherent benefits to having a single vendor for both cloud and devices-as-a-service, such as one point for support and billing."

Customers will have a choice of multiple room system configurations and payment options based on contract length. Beyond that flexibility, Lifesize's Rooms-as-a-Service offering provides numerous benefits for customers, including:

Accelerated video adoption. Reducing upfront costs allows enterprises to scale video conferencing deployments and adoption more rapidly through a consistent meeting experience, from huddle rooms to boardrooms.

Predictable pricing. Offering fixed-fee, transparent pricing starting at just $99 per room per month makes video room system costs more manageable in both the short and long term while protecting Lifesize customers' industry-low total cost of ownership.

Exceptional reliability and support. Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service covers customer support for the entire video collaboration solution hardware, software and services included along with Advanced Hardware Replacement, all from a single vendor.

To learn more about Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service, visit: https://www.lifesize.com/en/video-conferencing-solutions/rooms-as-a-service.

About Lifesize

Lifesize combines best-in-class, cloud-based video conferencing services with integrated equipment that sets a new standard for workplace communication and productivity on a global scale. Recognised as Frost Sullivan's Cloud Video Conferencing Vendor of the Year, Lifesize leads the industry in customer satisfaction with the world's first 4K video conferencing solution and 4K service architecture, designed and engineered from its headquarters in Austin, TX. To see why organisations like Yelp, Salvation Army, Yale University and NASA rely on Lifesize for their mission-critical team communication, visit www.lifesize.com or follow the company @Lifesize.

Lifesize and the Lifesize logo are trademarks of Lifesize, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005157/en/

Contacts:

Lifesize, Inc.

Aaron Motsinger

amotsinger@lifesize.com

+1-512-590-9366