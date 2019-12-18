RELEASE 18.12.2019 SHARES CHANGES TO THE NASDAQ NORDIC MARKET CAP SEGMENTS As from January 2, 2020 the following companies will change market cap segment at Nasdaq Nordic: Exchang Orderbook. Issuer.Long.Name ISIN Current.Seg New.Segme e Code ment nt -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO EOLU B Eolus Vind AB ser. B SE00070750 Small Cap Mid Cap 56 XSTO FPAR A Fastpartner AB ser. A SE00135125 Mid Cap Large Cap 06 XSTO FPAR D Fastpartner AB ser. D SE00135125 Mid Cap Large Cap 14 XSTO FPAR PREF Fastpartner AB pref SE00113092 Mid Cap Large Cap 36 XSTO GIGSEK Gaming Innovation Group US36467X20 Mid Cap Small Cap Inc. 62 XSTO HEM B Hembla AB ser. B SE00055947 Mid Cap Large Cap 28 XSTO KABE B KABE Group AB ser. B SE00001077 Mid Cap Small Cap 24 XSTO MAG Magnolia Bostad AB SE00070745 Mid Cap Small Cap 05 XSTO MCOV B Medicover AB ser. B SE00097788 Mid Cap Large Cap 48 XSTO MTRS Munters Group AB SE00098066 Large Cap Mid Cap 07 XSTO MYCR Mycronic AB SE00003751 Mid Cap Large Cap 15 XSTO NETI B Net Insight AB ser. B SE00003660 Mid Cap Small Cap 98 XSTO NET B NetEnt AB ser. B SE00124555 Large Cap Mid Cap 25 XSTO OP Oscar Properties SE00050956 Mid Cap Small Cap Holding AB 01 XSTO OP PREF Oscar Properties SE00069923 Mid Cap Small Cap Holding AB PREF 35 XSTO OP PREFB Oscar Properties SE00080412 Mid Cap Small Cap Holding AB PREFB 48 XSTO RROS Rottneros AB SE00001122 Small Cap Mid Cap 52 XSTO SRNKE B Serneke Group AB ser. B SE00072788 Mid Cap Small Cap 41 XSTO STAR A Starbreeze AB ser. A SE00071589 Mid Cap Small Cap 28 XSTO STAR B Starbreeze AB ser. B SE00059928 Mid Cap Small Cap 31 XHEL FIA1S Finnair Oyj FI00090032 Large Cap Mid Cap 30 XHEL MMO1V Marimekko Oyj FI00090076 Small Cap Mid Cap 60 XHEL NOHO NoHo Partners Oyj FI40000643 Small Cap Mid Cap 32 XHEL QTCOM Qt Group Oyj FI40001980 Small Cap Mid Cap 31 XHEL SRV1V SRV Group Oyj FI00090153 Mid Cap Small Cap 09 XHEL SUY1V Suominen Oyj FI00090108 Mid Cap Small Cap 62 XHEL TNOM Talenom Oyj FI40001535 Small Cap Mid Cap 80 XHEL UPONOR Uponor Oyj FI00090021 Large Cap Mid Cap 58 XCSE CHEMM ChemoMetec A/S DK00600558 Small Cap Mid Cap 61 XCSE NLFSK Nilfisk Holding A/S DK00609072 Large Cap Mid Cap 93 The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion euro or more. In the segment Mid Cap companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro are included and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 million euro. The next Market Cap-segment revision will take effect in January 2021 based on market value in November 2020. For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Global Listing Services, telephone + 358 9 6166 7287. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services