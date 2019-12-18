As from 2 January 2020 the following companies will change market cap segment at Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange Orderbook Issuer Long Name ISIN Current New Code Segment Segment XCSE CHEMM ChemoMetec A/S DK006005586 Small Cap Mid Cap 1 XCSE NLFSK Nilfisk Holding DK006090729 Large Cap Mid Cap A/S 3 The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion EUR or more. In the segment Mid Cap companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million EUR and 1 billion EUR are included and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 million EUR. The next market cap-segment revision will take effect in January 2021 based on the companies' market value in November 2020. For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Global Listing Services or Market Research, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Global Listing Services Market Research Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=750555