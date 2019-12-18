Aktia Bank Plc: Elina Aartola-Mäkelä appointed CRO at Aktia

Aktia Bank Plc

18 December 2019 at 10.00 a.m.

Elina Aartola-Mäkelä appointed CRO at Aktia

Elina Aartola-Mäkelä, M.Sc. (Eng.), has been appointed Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of Aktia as of 20 January 2020. In her task she will be responsible for the management and development of the Group's Risk & Compliance function as well as for risk reporting. Aartola-Mäkelä will report to Aktia's CEO Mikko Ayub.

Aartola-Mäkelä will transfer to Aktia from Nordea where she has last worked as Head of Regulatory in Group Credit Risk & Control. She has also previously held positions for example in risk control at the Nordic Investment Bank as well as the Head of Division of the financial sector in the institutional supervision of the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

"I want to extend a warm welcome to Elina Aartola-Mäkelä to this important position in Aktia. Elina has extensive experience in risk control tasks in the financial sector and I am sure that she is the right person to develop Aktia's risk and compliance operations", says Mikko Ayub, CEO of Aktia.

Aktia's previous Chief Risk Officer, Tina Schumacher, was appointed CRO at Finnvera in November.

