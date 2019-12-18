STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) will on January 2, 2020 be moved up from Nasdaq Mid Cap to Nasdaq Large Cap.

Mycronic is currently listed on Nasdaq Mid Cap, a segment for companies with a stock market value between 150 M EUR and 1 billion EUR. After having had an average stock market value of above 1 billion EUR during November two years in a row, Mycronic will according to Nasdaq rules be moved up to Nasdaq Large Cap from January 2, 2020.

"It is of course really stimulating to become a Large Cap company and at the same time a confirmation of Mycronic's successful strategy. We will continue along this path, which includes improving the EBIT margin in Assembly Solutions and at the same time maintain and broaden our strong position in Pattern Generators," says Anders Lindqvist, CEO at Mycronic.

The information in this press release was published on December 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

For additional information, please contact:

Sven Chetkovich

Acting Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46-70-558-39-19

sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-moves-up-to-nasdaq-large-cap,c2992925

The following files are available for download: