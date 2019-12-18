CSS And aosphere Collaboration Takes Global Threshold Management To A New Level

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global RegTech provider Compliance Solutions Strategies (CSS) is pleased to announce its collaboration with aosphere LLP, an affiliate of international legal practice Allen & Overy. CSS will leverage the detailed legal memoranda and reports on global shareholder disclosure legislation contained in aosphere's online legal service Rulefinder Shareholder Disclosure (SD) to further enhance its Signal software platform, the leading rules engine solution for both global ownership threshold management and position limit monitoring.

Staying informed and responding to changes in shareholding disclosure obligations across multiple jurisdictions is a formidable challenge facing global investment institutions. Since its launch in 2015 and utilizing CSS's own in-house team of legal experts, Signal has grown its roster of clients to include leading hedge funds and global asset managers in Europe and North America. Today, the solution addresses a breadth of requirements including substantial shareholding disclosure and position limit monitoring in addition to compliance with restrictions attached to issuer-specific limits, sensitive industries and takeover panels. Through CSS's collaboration with aosphere, the users of Signal are assured of accurate disclosure compliance and transparency, incorporating the most comprehensive set of legal data on shareholding disclosure obligations in the market and supplemented by the expertise of CSS's internal team.

"We're pleased to complement CSS's Signal compliance offering with our world-class Rulefinder service, which provides a detailed analysis of global reporting obligations," said Marc-Henri Chamay, Chief Executive, aosphere LLP.

Signal streamlines the investment management process, delivering immediate gains in scale and efficiency through the automation of portfolio monitoring and reporting. Deployable in the cloud through a hosted model or within a client's internal compliance infrastructure, users have access to a single platform to track all their global threshold disclosure and position limit requirements. Signal compares holdings to relevant regulatory and exchange thresholds in more than 90 jurisdictions, issues immediate alerts when action is required and generates pre-populated disclosure notifications for regulatory filing obligations.

"Our strategic collaboration with aosphere builds upon the intellectual capital of our team of legal experts and significantly enhances Signal which is an anchor product within CSS's suite of global regulatory solutions," said John Lee, President, CSS. "As we make ongoing investments in the Signal platform, leveraging the regulatory coverage and expertise of aosphere will help accelerate the delivery of additional 'first-to-market' product modules in the coming year and beyond."

About CSS

CSS is a global RegTech platform - driven by data and backed by service - providing a comprehensive set of software solutions supported by a highly-targeted managed service capability. CSS solutions and services are aligned to the multiple regulatory compliance requirements of global funds reporting, global transaction reporting and global threshold management. The company currently serves over 600 software clients in the financial services vertical comprising of hedge funds, traditional asset managers and fund administrators, including Tier-1 buy-side and sell-side institutions. CSS is uniquely positioned within the market in terms of its size and the breadth of its regulatory compliance offerings. These factors vest the company with the capital and product range to support the broadest possible spectrum of regulatory requirements, while retaining the agility to work in partnership with individual clients to develop and support a comprehensive and longstanding program of regulatory compliance on a global scale. The Company maintains a global footprint across both North America and Europe with customer-facing offices in New York, London, Dublin, Amsterdam and Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.compliancesolutionsstrategies.com or follow CSS on Twitter: @CSSregtech.

About aosphere

aosphere, an affiliate of leading international legal practice Allen & Overy LLP, has a client base which includes an impressive list of more than 500 of the world's leading investment banks, asset managers and funds. aosphere has expertise in key areas such as shareholding disclosure (including short selling), cross-border marketing restrictions, data privacy and derivatives to provide subscription products which help their clients to reduce legal, regulatory and operational risk. www.aosphere.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Compliance Solutions Strategies (CSS)

Natalie Silverman

646-952-2514

natalie.silverman@cssregtech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056550/aosphere.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/748098/CSS_Logo.jpg