AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (MWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Dec-2019 / 09:17 CET/CEST

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 17/12/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.8554 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6856319 CODE: MWRD ISIN: LU1437016972

December 18, 2019 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)