Fintech company RiskFirst (a Moody's Analytics Company) has appointed Tarik Ben-Saud in an advisory capacity to support and accelerate the development of RiskFirst's front office investment management capabilities, with an initial focus on rolling out its fixed income and LDI attribution application, PFaroeAttribution. RiskFirst, a market leader in liability analytics to DB pensions, is applying its experience to develop a comprehensive suite of front office decision support tools, of which PFaroeAttribution is a core component.

Tarik, who has 30 years' investment management experience spanning Head of Liability Driven Investing at BlackRock and Head of Integrated Solutions at Insight Investment, has extensive portfolio management and technical experience to help RiskFirst develop applications that satisfy asset owners' and asset managers' requirements.

Tarik comments: "The investment management industry has an urgent need to replace legacy siloed systems with leading edge front office applications to streamline existing investment processes, improve transparency and enable stakeholders to manage portfolios in a holistic way. I am looking forward to using my experience and knowledge to advance and realise RiskFirst ambitions."

Matthew Bale, Chief Strategy Officer, RiskFirst, adds: "Our partnership with Moody's earlier this year has provided us with the resources and focus to execute on our vision of building best-in-class applications on a unified platform for asset owners and asset managers. We are delighted to have Tarik on board and believe his support will be extremely valuable as we further accelerate the development of PFaroeAttribution and other tools."

-END

About RiskFirst

RiskFirst is a financial technology company that provides innovative risk analytics and reporting solutions to asset owners, consultants and asset managers to help grow their businesses. Acquired by Moody's in 2019, RiskFirst's products allow institutional investors to better evaluate risk and understand portfolio performance, enabling better investment decisions. RiskFirst's flagship product, PFaroe DB, is now a market leader in both the UK and US: more than 3,500 pension plans, with in excess of $1.5 trillion in assets, benefit from our technology. With a drive for continuous innovation, RiskFirst has also launched powerful new solutions for endowments, foundations and front-office investment managers, including a global fixed income attribution solution, which recognises the differing objectives, timeframes and opportunity set of each user.

For more information please go to www.riskfirst.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005053/en/

Contacts:

Anna Sharrock, London

+44 207 655 1717