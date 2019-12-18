Jiuye SCM Expands into E-commerce, Targeting Growing Fresh Produce Import Market Strengthened by New China-US Trade Deal

SHANGHAI, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiuye Supply Chain Management ("Jiuye SCM" or "the Company"), China's leading cold-chain service provider, is bringing fresh Icelandic salmon to Chinese tables via its one-stop fresh supply chain. On December 13th, the official Icelandic Fresh Produce store was launched on 7Fresh, JD.com's online supermarket, combining online and offline retail. With the latest round progressing towards the first phase of a US-China trade deal, Jiuye SCM continues to grow its distribution network, seeking solutions to facilitate the cold supply chian for global fresh products.

There has long been an increasing demand for healthy produce and quality imported food among Chinese consumers. To keep pace with the trend, the food and beverage sector looks to the source of produce and logistics. In recent years, China has secured Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) that eliminate imports tariffs with a range of countries. Besides, the US and China have just agreed on the terms of a "Phase One" trade deal, further strengthening the trade ties between the two countries in terms of agricultural products including pork and poultry.

According to Han Jun, Vice Minister of China's agriculture and rural affairs, China is the largest market for farm product imports. Import volume for 2018 reached US$137.1 billion with a year-on-year increase of US$12.5 billion. Han pointed out that agricultural imports will continue to rise as the demand for imported product remains strong.

According to statistics from a report released by CBNData, the research arm of Chinese business news publication YI Magazine, the market volume for the fresh produce sector in 2018 reached 4.93 trillion yuan (US$706 billion), up 5.3% compared to 2017, with a rapid expansion in the size of e-commerce platforms, such as 7Fresh.

"The move to seek a new trade relationship between the US and China sends a positive message to suppliers in both countries. As barriers to trade and logistics continue to come down, a great opportunity for customers to enjoy a diverse lineup of fresh products is opening up," said Zhang Bing, CEO and founder of Jiuye SCM. "With 5G, new retail, and the lifting of tariffs, globally sourced products are becoming widely accessible to consumers. Set against the background, we are seeking new solutions to facilitate the cold chain logistics between the two countries through our state-of-the-art delivery technology, enabling customers worldwide to enjoy fresh produce with a tap of a finger."

Jiuye SCM has established an all-in-one platform that offers trackable services from the storage facility to last-mile-to-door delivery. With its fresh supply chain management, it takes only 72 hours from the farm to table; all while being kept at the optimum temperature between 0 to 4 degrees Celsius. From packaging, document preparation to custom clearance and more value-add services, Jiuye's one-stop-shop solution guarantees that each package of fresh produce arrives fresh, safe and on time. The company also offers storage and point-to-point delivery services to e-commerce sellers seeking efficient and secure logistics solutions.

Jiuye SCM works closely with suppliers from North America, Europe, Africa and Oceania to create tailor-made services including ordering from the farm, processing, cold warehousing, transportation, last-mile delivery and promotion.

About Jiuye SCM

Jiuye Supply Chain Management, founded in 2014, is a leading one-stop cold-chain fresh service platform in China that integrates cutting-edge technology to meet growing consumer demand. Jiuye's Cloud Platform enables all parties in the supply chain to connect in real-time, making visual mobilization and collaboration possible. http://www.jiuyescm.com

