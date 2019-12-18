Business Worldwide Magazine Names ZyVersa Therapeutics in Twenty Most Innovative Companies to Watch

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of millions of people globally have kidney disease or are affected by one of many immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, not only impacting hugely on quality of life but also the global economy. Despite the devastating effects of renal and inflammatory conditions, very little headway has been made in terms of highly effective treatment options. Florida-based biopharmaceutical company ZyVersa is on a mission to change that, earning itself a place in Business Worldwide Magazine's (BWM) 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch 2019 in the process.

The programme is a celebration of the trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Whether it's banking, industry, healthcare, energy or more, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those included in the list demonstrate shared goals of developing revolutionary products and technology with the power to drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

ZyVersa has made great strides in the pharma industry in less than five years, focusing on the $60+ billion anti-inflammatory drug market and the $13+ billion renal drug market, each with a novel, wholly owned product platform. Lead candidates are VAR 200 and IC 100.

VAR 200 is a highly differentiated drug candidate targeting excess intracellular renal cholesterol that damages the kidney's filtration system. Initial development is underway for a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), with potential to treat numerous other kidney diseases.

IC 100 is a unique inflammasome inhibitor targeting the adaptor ASC component, which is associated with multiple types of inflammasomes. With the ability to inhibit multiple types of inflammasomes, IC 100 has potential to treat a broad range of inflammatory diseases.

ZyVersa's President and Co-founder, Stephen C Glover, is an expert in the bio pharmaceutical industry with more than thirty years of multifaceted experience in Fortune 100, start up and entrepreneurial environments. Mr. Glover and his team are dedicated to developing therapies that are highly effective and fulfill significant unmet medical needs. "We are focused on making a difference by providing much needed treatment options for those who are affected by the devastation of chronic kidney and inflammatory diseases," he told BWM.

To find out more about the company and its innovative technologies, visit https://www.zyversa.com/

Further information about Business Worldwide Magazine's "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch. 2019" can be found here https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/most-innovative-companies-winners-2019/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david.jones@bwmonline.com

W: http://www.bwmonline.com