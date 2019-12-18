

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business confidence improved in December, reports said citing survey data from ifo institute on Wednesday.



The business confidence index rose to 96.3 in December. Economists had forecast the index to advance to 95.5 from November's initially estimated 95.0.



Current assessment as well as expectations strengthened in December. The indicator for current situation climbed to 98.8 and that for expectations increased to 93.8.



Economists had forecast the current conditions index to climb to 98.1 and the expectations index to rise to 93.0.



