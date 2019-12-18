3D Printing Materials Market Size Worth $3.8 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 23.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printing materials market size is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Extensive R&D and technological advancements in 3D printing technologies is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The photopolymer segment accounted for the largest market share of 38.1% in terms of revenue in 2018, as it provides high resolution and can be used to print most complex models

The aerospace and defense application segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 25.3% from 2019 to 2025 owing to factors such as enhanced manufacturing process and reduced lead time as compared the traditional process

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 28.6% from 2019 to 2025 on account of rapid expansion of industries including automotive and consumer products coupled with increased spending power

China is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 25.8% from 2019 to 2025 owing to the expansion of the industrial sector coupled with rapid adoption of 3D printing technology

3D printing materials Market participants across the globe have increased their R&D spending in order to develop highly efficient products for various applications.

Read 99 page research report with ToC on "3D Printing Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Photopolymers, Thermoplastics), By Application (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Medical), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-printing-materials-market

Expansion of various industries including automotive, aerospace and defense, medical, and others across the globe is projected to benefit the market growth. In addition, rising demand for 3D printing materials such as photopolymers, metals, thermoplastics, and ceramics owing to its superior strength and durability is estimated to drive the industry growth.

The demand for low cost mass manufacturing to reduce lead time and to enhance the quality and efficiency of the resultant product has emerged as the primary reason for growing popularity of the technology across all industries. In addition, factors such as low component weight and the ability to print cheaper equipment on demand and in less time is expected to drive the market.

3D printing materials are expected to witness strong growth owing to the widespread applications including consumer, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and industrial. Growing number of efforts and investments in the Asia-Pacific market owing to the presence of developing economies such as China, India, and Indonesia is expected to create a favorable scenario for the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented theglobal 3D printing materials market based on material, application, and region:

3D Printing Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Photopolymers



Thermoplastics



Metals



Others

3D Printing Materials Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Automotive



Aerospace & Defense



Consumer Products & Industrial



Medical



Others

3D Printing Materials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central and South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Advanced Interior Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

3D Printing Ceramics Market - The global 3D printing ceramics market size was valued at USD 20.6 million in 2018 and is expected to escalate at a lucrative CAGR of 34.0% from 2019 to 2025.

The global 3D printing ceramics market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to escalate at a lucrative CAGR of 34.0% from 2019 to 2025. Specialty Printing Consumables Market - The global specialty printing consumables market size was valued at USD 38.04 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2025.

The global specialty printing consumables market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2025. Structural Core Materials Market - The global structural core materials market size was estimated at USD 1.68 billion in 2016.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg