BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

All information is at 30 November 2019 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested.

% Sterling: Share price 1.0 -3.2 -3.7 9.6 29.5 72.4 Net asset value -0.6 -4.4 -1.4 12.0 33.8 76.5 Benchmark (NR)** -1.1 -7.1 -0.5 25.4 29.0 60.8 MSCI Frontiers Index (NR) 1.4 -5.7 8.3 23.7 27.2 59.7 MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NR) -0.1 -0.1 5.8 25.1 41.2 40.3 US Dollars: Share price 0.9 2.8 -2.3 13.6 7.2 43.7 Net asset value -0.7 1.5 0.0 16.1 10.7 46.9 Benchmark (NR)** -1.1 -1.3 0.9 29.8 6.5 34.5 MSCI Frontiers Index (NR) 1.4 0.2 9.8 28.0 5.1 32.5 MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NR) -0.1 6.1 7.3 29.5 16.6 16.4

Sources: BlackRock and Standard & Poor's Micropal

* 17 December 2010.

** The Company's benchmark changed from MSCI Frontier Markets Index to MSCI Emerging ex Selected Countries + Frontier Markets + Saudi Arabia Index (net total return, USD) effective 1/4/2018.



At month end US Dollar Net asset value - capital only: 161.52c Net asset value - cum income: 166.91c Sterling: Net asset value - capital only: 124.87p Net asset value - cum income: 129.04p Share price: 128.50p Total assets (including income): £310.6m Discount to cum-income NAV: 0.4% Gearing: nil Gearing range (as a % of gross assets): 0-20% Net yield*: 5.1% Ordinary shares in issue: 240,672,801 Ongoing charges**: 1.4% Ongoing charges plus taxation and performance fee: 1.4%

*The Company's yield based on dividends announced in the last 12 months as at the date of the release of this announcement is 5.1% and includes the 2018 final dividend of 4.40 cents per share and special dividend of 1.0 cents per share, both of which were declared on 11 December 2018 and were paid to shareholders on 7 February 2019. Also included is the 2019 interim dividend of 3.00 cents per share announced on 30 May 2019 and paid to shareholders on 28 June 2019.

**Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding performance fees and interest costs for the year ended 30 September 2019.

Sector

Analysis Gross market value as a % of net assets Country

Analysis Gross market value as a % of net assets Financials 25.1 Indonesia 12.8 Consumer Staples 15.7 Thailand 12.3 Consumer Discretionary 13.9 Vietnam 9.6 Real Estate 12.0 Egypt 9.4 Industrials 10.0 United Arab Emirates 8.7 Materials 9.5 Saudi Arabia 7.2 Energy 9.2 Philippines 6.2 Health Care 5.5 Turkey 4.5 Communication Services 3.8 Pakistan 4.4 Information Technology 1.6 Kazakhstan 4.3 Utilities 1.5 Malaysia 4.0 ----- Nigeria 3.5 107.8 Ukraine 3.0 Short positions ----- Colombia 2.5 -1.7 Romania 2.2 ===== PAN-Africa 2.2 Qatar 2.1 Pan-Emerging Europe 2.1 Poland 2.0 Greece 1.7 Kenya 1.5 Chile 1.4 Morocco 0.2 ----- Total 107.8 ----- Short positions -1.7 =====

*reflects gross market exposure from contracts for difference (CFDs).

Market Exposure



31.12

2018

% 31.01

2019

% 28.02

2019

% 31.03

2019

% 30.04

2019

% 31.05

2019

% 30.06

2019

% 31.07

2019

% 31.08

2019

% 30.09

2019

% 31.10

2019

% 30.11

2019

% Long 109.3 115.1 112.9 113.1 116.0 111.0 114.1 117.0 111.5 110.1 108.0 107.8 Short 8.6 7.3 6.7 6.6 6.6 8.8 8.1 5.1 4.2 4.1 2.2 1.7 Gross 117.9 122.4 119.6 119.7 122.6 119.8 122.2 122.1 115.7 114.2 110.2 109.5 Net 100.7 107.8 106.2 106.5 109.4 102.2 106.0 111.9 107.3 106.0 105.8 106.1

Ten Largest Investments

Company Country of Risk Gross market value as a % of net assets Astra International Indonesia 3.4 Charoen Pokphand Food Thailand 3.4 Vincom Retail Vietnam 3.2 PTT Global Chemical Thailand 3.1 United International Transport Saudi Arabia 3.1 Bank Mandiri Indonesia 2.7 Eastern Tobacco Egypt 2.7 Orascom Construction Egypt 2.5 Thai Beverage Thailand 2.5 NMC Health United Arab Emirates 2.5



Commenting on the markets, Sam Vecht and Emily Fletcher, representing the Investment Manager noted:



The Company's NAV returned -0.6%1 versus its benchmark the MSCI Emerging ex Selected Countries + Frontier Markets + Saudi Arabia Index ("Benchmark Index"), which returned -1.1% in October2. For reference, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index ended the month at -0.1% and the MSCI Frontier Markets Index was up 1.4%2 over the same period (all performance figures are on a US Dollar basis with net income reinvested).

Our allocation to Pakistan was the top contributor to returns in November, driven by our holdings in financials, MCB (+16%), and energy, Hub Power (+26%). The market rallied as the country turned its current account to a surplus and released better than expected fiscal deficit numbers. Having only one small position in Chile also helped our relative returns, as the market sold off on the back of protests in the country. Our holdings in Nigerian financials Zenith Bank (+9%) and United Bank for Africa(+21%) were additional contributors.

The largest detractor from returns this month was our stock selection in Indonesia as holdings in Energy, Materials, Real Estate and Autos all sold off. Economic activity has disappointed this year, with little recovery having been seen to date post the elections. We are hopeful that this can improve now that the cabinet has been appointed. Philippines stock selection fared little better driven by Tobacco company LT Group (-17%) and Bank of the Philippine Islands (-11%). Not holding any Saudi financials in the portfolio was an additional relative detractor.

We made a few recent changes to the portfolio. We exited our last positions in Argentina on our belief that the fiscal adjustment needed in 2020 will be much harder to achieve than the market is expecting combined with our disappointment with Alberto Fernandez in his speeches and political appointments since the election.

We have been adding to Pakistan where the macro signs look more positive. External balances have shown clear signs of improvement with the country reporting a current account surprise in October for the first time in four years. We have added to our positions in the banking sector as we think there should be a substantial earnings upside as the economic picture improves. We also added to Chile post the market correction and elsewhere topped up a few high conviction stock positions which had underperformed such as Philippine tobacco company LT Group and UAE healthcare company NMC.

The highest conviction country positions in the Company are Egypt, UAE and Pakistan while we remain under-weight Saudi, Malaysia and Qatar.

We see significant value in the smaller emerging and frontier markets and believe a number of these countries are set up for a strong year in 2020. We see the markets well supported by the lower rate environment and improved local and global liquidity. We note that a lot of stocks in our universe are trading at extreme low valuations, which we view as an opportunity to invest in a wide subset of countries which exhibit good growth and have low government debt levels. We look for companies there with strong cash flow and high dividend yields, trading on some of the lowest valuations in the world.

Sources:

1BlackRock as at 30 November 2019

2MSCI as at 30 November 2019

16 December 2019

ENDS

