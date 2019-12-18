Business Reporter: Three Ways Businesses Can Use Customer Feedback

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer feedback, often shared online, shapes a business's reputation: it can make or break the brand. So, it is crucial for businesses to take feedback seriously, says Reputation.

In today's digital age, it has never been easier to give businesses feedback, as well as finding out what other people have said. For instance, many holiday-goers will rely on the likes of TripAdvisor to suggest the best restaurants to eat in abroad.

But how much power does this leave in the hands of the business? According to an article in Business Reporter, "Too many organisations still fail to use the free feedback their customers offer them online."

Anthony Gaskell, Managing Director EMEA from Reputation, puts it like this: "The wealth of feedback [businesses] generate online can be both invaluable and detrimental depending on whether it is actioned and acknowledged, and in some cases this can be essential for future success."

So how can businesses take advantage of consumer reviews? The article suggests they ought to:

Reimagine customer experience through a customer-centric lens Identify issues that may have previously gone under the radar Make business decisions feeling empowered and confident up against competition

Therefore, companies should not fear online consumer feedback which might tarnish their reputation. Instead, they must use the interaction as an opportunity to become more conscious of how their brand image appears online, and make the necessary changes to improve their business.

To learn more about how businesses can utilise consumer feedback, read the full article here.

About Business Reporter

About Reputation

Reputation is a platform which provides online reputation management for businesses. It helps enterprises keep track of online ratings and reputation, enabling them to respond accordingly.

Reputation ensures businesses are able to optimise customer experience by making effective use of consumer reviews.

This includes the management of customer surveys, social media platforms, online reviews, and business listings.

