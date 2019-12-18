Arix Bioscience Plc - Pharmaxis business update

Arix Bioscience plc

LONDON, 18 December 2019: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX) a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today notes that its portfolio company, Pharmaxis Ltd ("Pharmaxis", ASX: PXS), has provided an update on its business plan following a decision by Boehringer Ingelheim ("BI") not to progress studies of the AOC3 inhibitor acquired from Pharmaxis in 2015 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The reason provided by BI for the discontinuation, after a successful Phase 2a study that met its safety and efficacy endpoints, was the potential for drug interactions in NASH patients. This decision has no impact on Pharmaxis' short term cash as the next milestone payment for NASH was not scheduled until the commencement of a Phase 3 study in several years' time.

A second study of the drug in diabetic retinopathy with associated milestone payments will continue, with future development to be decided by BI following completion of the current Phase 2a study due to report in the second half of 2020.

Additionally, Pharmaxis provided an update on its wider pipeline including its anti-fibrotic LOXL2 inhibitor programme, which it is currently seeking to partner, and a pan LOX inhibitor targeting myelofibrosis that it plans to advance into patients in 2020.

The announcement can be accessed on the Pharmaxis investor website at http://www.pharmaxis.com.au/investor-centre/news/

About NASH

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), the most common liver disease in Western industrialized nations, and its more serious form non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are especially highly prevalent in patients with metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes and obesity. NASH is a major cause of liver fibrosis and cirrhosis and is an area of high unmet medical need with no approved treatments currently available. The high prevalence of type 2 diabetes and obesity is expected to make NASH one of the most common causes of advanced liver diseases in coming decades. 1 out of 4 adults is assumed to have NAFLD, and the prevalence of NASH has been estimated to range from 1.5 per cent to 6.45 per cent in current research, a number twice as high as 20 years ago.

