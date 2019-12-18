Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Logistics Reply to its 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list.

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

With over 20 years of experience in digital supply chain execution solutions, Logistics Reply has worked with some of the largest and most complex supply chains in the food and beverage industry including food manufacturers such as Barilla, Martini and Bakkavor and well-known supermarket grocery retailers including Marks Spencer, Conad North West, Selex and Coop.

Logistics Reply's latest evolution of logistics software LEA Reply, boasts an unquestioned innovative suite of modules uniquely designed to meet the challenges of the Food and Beverage industries. The suite includes LEA Supplier Portal, LEA Visibility, LEA Last Mile Delivery and a WMS module that encompasses a broad spectrum of e-Commerce functionalities (InStore Pick&Pack, Dark Store management, fresh food preparation and Click&Collect).

For the fulfilment of Grocery eCommerce operations, Logistics Reply provided a Dark Store Picking solution to Coop (launched in 8 months), and an In-Store Picking solution to Selex. Logistics Reply also created a Supplier Portal for M&S Food (launched in 5 months) an easy-to-use scanning/despatch solution used by over 60% of M&S's Fresh/Chilled supplier base which allows them to scan product at point of despatch, and then create M&S-compliant SSCC labels Vehicle Manifests and send electronic Advanced Shipment Notices.

"Whether you're using sensors to monitor critical temperatures for perishables or a WMS to manage inventory flows in your warehouse, software and technology are playing a vital role in the food and beverage industry," remarks John R. Yuva, editor for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply Demand Chain Executive. "The transparency and safety of the digital global food supply chain would not exist without innovations in software and technology. Our FL100+ recipients help drive supply chain compliance and regulatory changes that benefit everyone from the farmer to the food processor to the consumer."

