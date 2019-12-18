Blood Group Typing Market Size Worth $3.44 Billion By 2026 | CAGR: 9.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blood group typing market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.44 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Factors, such as rising usage of blood group typing in forensic sciences and prenatal testing, increasing number of blood transfusions due to number of road accidents, and growing demand for blood and associated products are projected to drive the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

PCR-based and microarray technique segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing R&D activities focused on antibody-antigen interactions coupled with high prevalence of chronic diseases

Consumables segment held the largest market share in 2018 among the products due to increase in number of transfusions and surgical procedures involving organ transplants

Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to the factors such as rising per capita healthcare expenditure, prevalence of chronic diseases, and improving healthcare infrastructure

Key players of operating in the blood group typing market include Grifols, S.A.;Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.;Merck KGaA; Immucor, Inc.; Novacyt Group; Danaher Corporation; Agena Bioscience, Inc.; Ortho Clinical Diagnostics; and Quotient, Ltd.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Blood Group Typing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Techniques (PCR-based & Microarray, Assay-based), By Test Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/blood-group-typing-market

Blood group typing determines and identifies the O, A, B, and AB blood groups with the help of laboratory tests. The test is mandatory before transfusion as it enables checking compatibility of the blood types of the donor and the recipient along with determining the Rh factor. These tests are also performed to determine Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn (HDN) in pregnant women, which is anticipated to further drive the growth.

Consumables dominated the product segment in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the increase in surgical procedures, such as organ transplantation. Factors, such as increasing use of serological fluids and reagents in laboratories and high blood donation rates are anticipated to further fuel the segment growth. North America held the largest share of the global blood group testing market in 2018. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Lack of awareness, proper blood service infrastructure, and skilled professionals, as well as the risk of transmissible diseases such as HIV and hepatitis B are some of the factors that may impede the growth of the market for blood group testing.

Grand View Research has segmented the global blood group typing market based on product, technique, test type, and region:

Blood Group Typing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Consumables



Instruments



Services

Blood Group Typing Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

PCR-based and Microarray Techniques



Assay-based Techniques



Massively Parallel Sequencing Techniques



Other Techniques

Blood Group Typing Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Antibody Screening



HLA Typing



Cross-matching Tests



ABO Blood Tests



Antigen Typing

Blood Group Typing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

