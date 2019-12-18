

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rating agencies see less risk from the UK leaving the European Union without a deal after Boris Johnson won the general election last week, raising their views on UK ratings.



The Conservative Party's majority will help them to pass the Withdrawal Bill in the parliament and move ahead with Brexit.



S&P Global Ratings revised the outlook on the sovereign ratings of the UK to 'stable' from 'negative'. The rating remained at 'AA'.



'The new government's stronger mandate to progress through the next stage of Brexit negotiations reduces the potential for a disruptive no-deal departure,' S&P said.



Elsewhere, Fitch Ratings removed the UK from 'Rating Watch Negative' and affirmed the ratings at 'AA'.



Nonetheless, Fitch said the 'negative' outlook reflects the assessment that uncertainty regarding the future UK-EU relationship will persist for some time.



Fitch said it is highly likely that the UK will leave the EU on January 31, 2020. A transition period, whereby almost all EU law would continue to apply in the UK, would last at least until end-2020.



As U.K. and the EU have only 11 months to hammer out the details of their future relationship, S&P expects the UK to seek an extension from the EU. In the absence of such an extension, U.K. companies' access to EU customers would revert to WTO terms on January 1, 2021, resulting in significant tariffs on key sectors.



Despite challenges, on balance the risks to the sovereign ratings over the next year have reduced. Nonetheless, the ratings are constrained by uncertainty regarding the future relationship with the EU.



