EQS-News / 18/12/2019 / 18:06 UTC+8 *China New Higher Education Group Wins Hong Kong Outstanding Enterprises Parade 2019 by Economic Digest* (18 December 2019 - Hong Kong) *China New Higher Education Group Limited* (the "CNHEG", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Company"; stock code: 2001.HK) is pleased to announce that it has, for the second consecutive year, won the Main Board Award of the Hong Kong Outstanding Enterprises Parade 2019 hosted by Economic Digest. The awards banquet was held in Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 17 December 2019. Since its first session in 2004, the Hong Kong Outstanding Enterprises Parade has entered its 16th session. Over the years, the event has been widely supported in the industry, with honours awarded to over 100 listed companies. Based on the company's concepts and visions, annual performance, corporate governance, popularity amongst minority shareholders, technological research and development, as well as achievements in six selection scopes, Economic Digest selects outstanding enterprises among thousands of Hong Kong-listed companies, praising their achievements and recommending them to readers and investors through interviews and special features, which serve as an invaluable reference index. *For the second straight year, the CNHEG has been the only Hong Kong-listed educational institution to win the award.* As a private higher education group focusing on providing practical education, the Company is committed to providing high-quality practical higher education in various fields, and aspires to become a respected first-class education group. The CNHEG continues to expand its school network and increase its market penetration rate and market share in the private higher education sector in China. The Company prioritises investing in provinces and regions where the enrolment rates for tertiary education are relatively low, and gradually penetrates regions with a well-developed education system. In regard to school operations, the Company concentrates on undergraduate schools, supplemented with junior colleges with expansion potential. The Company plans to adopt a replicable model for optimising the business operations of the schools it has acquired or invested in order to improve revenues. *Mr Kenneth Ke , General Manager of the Company*, said: "For the second year, China New Higher Education Group Limited has been listed and presented with the Main Board Award of the Hong Kong Outstanding Enterprises Parade 2019 by Economic Digest, winning from the capital market recognition for its outstanding industry status. We feel very honoured for that. Also, we would like to thank the jury for recognising and supporting the Company's performance. Where social contributions are concerned, the Company is committed to providing students with ordinary scores with the chance of admission to university and better employment in the future. The Company will continue to strive for popularity among students, peace of mind for parents, government recognition, societal satisfaction and respect from industry peers." *About China New Higher Education Group Limited* China New Higher Education Group Limited is a leading higher vocational education group in China, specialising in providing higher vocational education, with nearly 20 years of experience in the education industry. The Group is committed to helping every student become the best of themselves and gain the opportunity to excel in life. In 2009, the Group started to run schools in many provinces and regions, and its network has covered seven provinces and regions, including Yunnan, Kweichow, Hubei, Heilongjiang, Henan, Guangxi and Gansu. The Group provides high-quality higher vocational education in a wide range of fields to equip students with practical experience and applicable skills to help them gain employability. As a leader in high-quality employment, the Company has received an award from the Ministry of Education for being among the top 50 tertiary institutes with the best graduate employability, with an average employment rate of over 97%. The Company was included in the Hang Seng Small Cap Index and the Hang Seng Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index in August 2017, the MSCI China Small Cap Index in November 2017, and the Hong Kong Stock Connect Index in March 2018.

December 18, 2019 05:06 ET (10:06 GMT)