TIS, a global leader in corporate payments, today announced the win of the "Technology Innovation Award" 2019 by Treasury Management International (TMI) for its excellence in "Customer Experience". For more than 25 years, TMI has been dedicated to promoting best practices and innovations in treasury management; the TMI Awards for Innovation Excellence are regarded as a global quality benchmark for the treasury sector. The awards will be presented to the winners in London on January 30th, 2020.

TMI selected TIS as the winner of the Customer Experience Award for its outstanding performance over the year in placing the customer needs at the center of its business. Its platform has been designed to provide frictionless payment experience to its clients. Seamless connections are to be set up from the backends (such as ERP, HR, TMS and other internal IT systems), where payments are generated all the way to the banks where the payments will be paid out, the so called Straight-through-Processing, thus no additional e-banking tools for treasury are required.

More than 25% of DAX companies and numerous corporations worldwide are already TIS customers and benefit from the TIS community. TIS' business model is optimized to meet the needs of the customers.

"Our cloud platform reduces costs and risks for treasury and IT departments, CFOs and other decision makers, and creates visibility in the payment process. No tedious IT projects are necessary," as Jörg Wiemer, TIS co-founder and managing director, explains. No help of third-party providers is necessary. Customers can rely 100% on the expertise of TIS. "This ensures optimal customer satisfaction. The TMI Award is a confirmation of this work," says Erol Bozak, co-founder and CPO of TIS.

About TIS

TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH), founded in Walldorf, Germany in 2010, is a global leader in managing corporate payments. The Financial Times named TIS as one of "Europe's Fastest Growing Companies" for 2019. Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the TIS solution is a comprehensive, highly-scalable cloud platform for company-wide payments and cash management.

It has been successfully used for many years in both large and medium-sized companies, including Adecco Group, Hugo Boss, Fresenius, Fugro, Lanxess, OSRAM and QIAGEN.

Your world of Payments. ONE Login.

Logo: TMI Award 2019 for best Customer Experience for TIS. Picture: TMI (Treasury Management International).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005307/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH

Wassiliki Demiri

E-Mail: Wassiliki.Demiri@tis.biz

https://www.tis.biz