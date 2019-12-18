Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 18-Dec-2019 / 10:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding eve, a direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France, today announces that James Sturrock, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer of the Company have been granted options to subscribe for an aggregate of 6,400,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares" and the "Options"). Under the share plan James Sturrock has been granted 4,400,000 Options at an exercise price of 0.1p (with a start date for vesting purposes of 25 September 2019, as agreed at a meeting of the Board's Remuneration Committee on that date), and Tim Parfitt has been granted 2,000,000 Options at an exercise price of 0.1p (with a start date for vesting purposes of 17 June 2019, as agreed at employment commencement date). The Options vest from their start date on a straight-line basis over a three-year vesting period in monthly increments. Following the grant of the Options, James Sturrock and his connected persons have an interest in 252,750 Ordinary Shares and 8,800,000 Options and Tim Parfitt and his connected persons have an interest in 27,048 Ordinary Shares and 2,000,000 Options. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Sturrock 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification / Initial notification amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name eve Sleep plc b) LEI 2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 0.1p each instrument, type of ("Ordinary Shares") instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 b) Nature of transaction Grant of options over Ordinary Shares No. of options granted: 4,400,000 Exercise price: 0.1p d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume: N/A Weighted average price: N/A e) Date of the transaction 17 December 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tim Parfitt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification / Initial notification amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name eve Sleep plc b) LEI 2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 0.1p each instrument, type of ("Ordinary Shares") instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 b) Nature of transaction Grant of options over Ordinary Shares No. of options granted: 2,000,000 Exercise price: 0.1p d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume: N/A Weighted average price: N/A e) Date of the transaction 17 December 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM For enquiries, please contact: eve Sleep plc James Sturrock, Chief Executive Officer via M7 Communications LTD Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd- Nominated Adviser and Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Broker Matt Goode / Hannah Boros M7 Communications LTD Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: DSH TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 36120 EQS News ID: 938975 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 18, 2019 05:17 ET (10:17 GMT)