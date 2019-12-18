AEDAS Homes, a leading homebuilder in Spain, continues to consolidate its Business Plan with high sales coverage rates for deliveries scheduled for the coming years, giving it a strong level of visibility on cash generation.

The company's order book now stands at 2,884 units, representing a total value of close to €1 billion.

In the first 11 months of 2019, the company sold 1,540 units, 40% more than the same period in 2018.

Since starting operations, the homebuilder has sold 3,695 units.

"This strong sales coverage for the next three years reaffirms the company's operating and sales capacity," explained David Martinez, CEO of AEDAS Homes. "Once again, we can highlight one of our greatest strengths as a company: the visibility we have over our business."

The company has closed 3,695 sales since 2017, which is more than 56% of the total product it has put on the market since then. In the first 11 months of the year, AEDAS Homes recorded 1,540 sales, 40% more than in the same period in 2018.

"This strong sales pace is proof that we are offering attractive, high-quality projects in the right locations and at the right price points and also serves to underscore the excellent work that our team of professionals is doing here at AEDAS Homes," concluded David Martinez.

