XENDEE Inc. has been selected to model affordable Fight-Through-capable microgrids for the US Army Garrison Bavaria Garmisch. With all installations and approximately 40,000 soldiers and civilians, US Army Garrison Bavaria is the largest US base outside of the United States.

XENDEE has been tasked to deliver design solutions that enhance energy reliability and flexibility, while providing new services such as the ability to safely ride out prolonged utility power outages solely on renewable technologies and energy storage.

Michael Stadler, CTO of XENDEE, said: "Our platform is relied upon every day to manage over $3 billion in mission-critical microgrid projects. So we understand the importance of energy security for military planners, and we are very proud to have this collaboration opportunity with USAG Bavaria."

The XENDEE team, together with USAG personnel, are collaborating on the conceptual, technical, and electrical design of microgrid systems that cost-effectively improve energy security and resilience performance compared to small-scale power delivery systems without storage.

XENDEE Co-Founder and Chief Software Architect Scott Mitchell said: "Our technology has become the leading decision support platform for energy resilience planning. The XENDEE platform assesses and automatically generates the most optimal energy systems and dispatch 90% faster and with more value streams than any other software. We are very proud to work with the US Army to accurately generate affordable distributed energy solutions that deliver practical value, while making their operations more sustainable and resilient."

About XENDEE: XENDEE develops software that helps planners and investors validate the technical and financial performance of microgrids with confidence. The XENDEE platform enables a broad audience, from business decision makers to scientists working on cutting-edge research. XENDEE's objective is to support major investments in microgrids, smart grids, large-scale penetration of renewable and alternative energy technologies, and the need to maintain electric power reliability when integrating sources of renewable generation.

