Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 17-December-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 377.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 383.05p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.67p INCLUDING current year revenue 377.30p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---