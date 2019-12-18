The company's technology falls into the 'kerfless' wafer category: Instead of sawing silicon ingots into wafers, a time-consuming and wasteful process, 1366's approach forms wafers directly, using molten silicon. From pv magazine USA. Massachusetts solar manufacturer 1366 Technologies, which is pursuing low-cost silicon solar cells, just drummed up $18 million from Breakthrough Energy Ventures and other investors. The company was founded in 2008 and is one of the few venture capital-funded solar companies of that vintage still standing. Over the years, 1366 Tech has raised more than $140 million ...

