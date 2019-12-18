

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation remained stable in November, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in November, same as in October.



Prices for restaurants and hotels grew 3.0 percent annually in November and those of education and teaching, and apartment, water, energy rose by 2.4 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in November.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.2 percent annually in November, following a 1.0 percent increase in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP gained 0.2 percent in November.



