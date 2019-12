LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal producer prices fell for the sixth month in a row in November, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index fell 1.9 percent year-on-year in November, following a 2.0 percent decline in October.



Excluding the energy grouping, producer prices decreased 1.1 percent in November, following a 0.8 percent fall in the previous month.



Energy prices declined 4.8 percent annually in November and prices for intermediate goods decreased 3.2 percent. Investment goods prices rose 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.5 percent in November, after a 0.1 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX