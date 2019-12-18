

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar firmed against its most major opponents in the European session on Wednesday.



The loonie rose to 2-day highs of 1.3143 against the greenback and 1.4634 versus the euro, from its previous lows of 1.3176 and 1.4681, respectively.



Reversing from an early low of 83.06 against the yen, the loonie recovered to 83.28.



Next key resistance for the loonie is seen around 1.30 against the greenback, 1.44 versus the euro and 85.00 against the yen.



