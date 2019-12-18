Internet Gambling Win Increased 38.7% from October
GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today updated the market following the publication on December 17, 2019, by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board ("PGCB") of Internet gaming and Internet sports betting financial information for the calendar month of November 2019 in Pennsylvania.
Highlights from the PGCB include:
- Internet Gaming Win was $9.7 million in November, reflecting an increase of 95.3% from the prior sequential month.This compares to:
- $4.9 million for the month of October;
- $4.1 million for the month of September; and
- $3.4 million for the month of August.
- Total Internet Sports Wagering Handle(1) was approximately $266.7 million for the month of November, compared to:
- $198.7 million for the month of October;
- $158.2 million for the month of September; and
- $83.2 million for the month of August.
- Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues(2) (after payouts) for the month of November were $17.3 million, compared to:
- $14.5 million for the month of October;
- $13.7 million for the month of September; and
- $6.3 million for the month of August.
(1)
Gross amount of money accepted in wagers
(2)
Internet Sports Wagering Gross Revenues may vary from month to month due to the payouts for future events occurring months after the original wager was made and unredeemed winning wagers from prior months will become deductible upon redemption in future months
This information will be updated and published each month, following publication by the PGCB, in order to enable the investor community to readily monitor growth of Internet gambling in Pennsylvania, which remains a key market for GAN.
About GAN Plc
GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.
GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN).
For more information please visit www.GAN.com.
