Technavio has been monitoring the global ale beer market and the market is poised to grow by USD 42.74 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005352/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ale beer market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 140-page research report with TOC on "Ale Beer Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Distribution channel (On-trade and Off-trade), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/ale-beer-market-industry-analysis

The demand for a wide range of alcoholic beverages, including ale beer, is high among millennials, who constitute a major segment of the global population. According to the US Census Bureau, in 2018, millennials almost exceeded baby boomers in the country. Factors such as the prevalence of social media and the expansion of multicultural consumers are creating an awareness of the authenticity of different types of ale beer among millennials. The on-trade spending and consumption of ale beer is also increasing with the popularity of pubbing and nightlife.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Ale Beer Market Companies:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is headquartered in Belgium and operates the business under various segments such as North America, Latin America West, Latin America North, Latin America South, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies. The company offers a wide range of ale beer varieties through its popular brands, Budweiser and Corona.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business units: Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, and Overseas. The company offers ale beer through the Cricketers Arms and Mountain Goat brands.

Carlsberg Breweries AS

Carlsberg Breweries AS is headquartered in Denmark and operates under various business segments, namely Western Europe, Asia, and Eastern Europe. The company offers Carlsberg Nordic Ale, a popular variety of ale beer.

D.G. Yuengling Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling Son Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Beer, Apparel, Home Bar, and Novelty. The company offers Lord Chesterfield Ale beer.

Diageo Plc

Diageo Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: North America, Europe and Turkey, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America and the Caribbean. The company offers ale beer through some of its popular brands such as Guinness, Harp, Tusker, and Kilkenny.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ale Beer Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

On-trade

Off-trade

Ale Beer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples include:

Black Beer Market Global Black Beer Market by distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Fruit Beer Market Global Fruit Beer Market by distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005352/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com